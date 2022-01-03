Gifto Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Gifto has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

