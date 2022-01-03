Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.88. Genius Sports shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 5,365 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

