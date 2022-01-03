Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.