Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
Genfit Company Profile
