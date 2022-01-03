Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 17,527 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

