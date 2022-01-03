Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Perficient worth $64,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

