Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $54,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $18.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.79. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,709. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.78 and a 200 day moving average of $496.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

