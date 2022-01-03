Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,210,884 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,210,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Construction Partners stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,904. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.