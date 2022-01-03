General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. 24,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

