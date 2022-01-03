General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 627,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,048,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $208.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.