Fundamenta Hits One Day Volume of $3,943.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $230,693.22 and approximately $3,943.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.16 or 0.08041516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00075428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.00 or 1.00005832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,405,316 coins and its circulating supply is 947,396 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

