Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

FWRD stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

