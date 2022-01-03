Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.52

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 7460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.71 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

