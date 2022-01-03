Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.