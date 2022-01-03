Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

