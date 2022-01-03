Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.