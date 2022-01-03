Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $159.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $472.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

