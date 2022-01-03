Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $220.14 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

