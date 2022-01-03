First National Trust Co Sells 2,612 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

