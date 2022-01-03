First National Trust Co Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

