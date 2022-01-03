First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,803.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $441,035,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.