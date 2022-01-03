First National Trust Co Purchases 3,943 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

