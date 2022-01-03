First National Trust Co Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $166.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

