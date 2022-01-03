First National Trust Co Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,686,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $436.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

