First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.43 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

