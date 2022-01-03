First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $28.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,580. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.