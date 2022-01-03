First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of FA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

