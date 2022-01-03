Financial Comparison: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) versus BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73% Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

BIOLASE has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOLASE and Item 9 Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.62 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.60 Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 12.54 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIOLASE and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

BIOLASE currently has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 425.64%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

