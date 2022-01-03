Financial Analysis: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Umpqua and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00 BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.93 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.79 BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 2.09 $20.86 million $1.73 8.92

BCB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60% BCB Bancorp 25.16% 13.37% 1.07%

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Umpqua pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Umpqua beats BCB Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank's store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

