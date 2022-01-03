Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.00 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

