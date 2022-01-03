Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $72,000 Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

