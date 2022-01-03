Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

