Feellike Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,308.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.53 or 0.08035217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,929.14 or 0.99823439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

