Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $150.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.63. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,329. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

