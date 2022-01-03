FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $486.01 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.80 and its 200-day moving average is $401.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.