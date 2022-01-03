FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $434.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $486.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

