Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,250,000 after buying an additional 600,936 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $57.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

