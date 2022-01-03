EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stake Cut by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,017 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of EVO Payments worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

