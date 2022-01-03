EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $44,876.74 and $4,693.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00388690 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010931 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01307715 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

