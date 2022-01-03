Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. Euronav accounts for about 2.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.22% of Euronav worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.