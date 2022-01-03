Essentia Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $299,024.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

