Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.42

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

EVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -460.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 188.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

