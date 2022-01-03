Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,954. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.