Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,954. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.