Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Richard Gerald Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,162,000.

Richard Gerald Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Richard Gerald Stone sold 45,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Shares of ELO opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.75. The firm has a market cap of C$247.52 million and a P/E ratio of -48.19. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$5.88.

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.