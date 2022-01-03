Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

