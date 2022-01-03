Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $410.86 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 829,231 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.15% of Netflix worth $410,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NFLX stock opened at $602.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

