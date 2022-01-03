Egerton Capital UK LLP Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 4.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $989,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.60 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

