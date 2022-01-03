Efinity Trading Down 11.2% This Week (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.49 or 0.08015691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00075564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.94 or 1.00013943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007372 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.