Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

