Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91,013 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.