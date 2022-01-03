Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

